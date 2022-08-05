TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Grave Goods, Cruel Sister, Zapho, Carrie Baxter, Erica-Cody & more

The reverb soaked depths of Cruel Sister’s ‘Chihiro’ find the fast rising artist melding dream-pop, shoegaze, and XX-esque layers into one truly captivating sound.
The feral, angular punk of ‘Source’ from Grave Goods rattles and jolts with an uncompromising kinetic tone that runs throughout.
‘Love Like This’ has a scope and scale to it that identifies a clear, giant leap forward from Erica-Cody as the performance, production and presentation all meld to meet the ambition.
Carrie Baxter feat. Jafaris – Satellite
Carrie Baxter and Jafaris join forces in the stylistically lush offering ‘Satellite’, a track brought alive with slick performances and beats.
The darkly-lit post-punk of TV People’s ‘Circle’ interlocks the band’s angular sound within a sharp-edged milieu.
The epic Alt-pop balladeering of Zapho’s ‘Big Song Blue’ delivers a fully-realised stylisation that’s ambitious in it’s composition and presentation.
The Cope’s debut offering ‘True Romance’ has a multi-textural density to it that moves from intricate, vivid production to rising electro-pop beats in the blink of an eye.
Adam Mohamed – Stuck In Traffic
The hazsingle y, laid-back feel of Adam Mahomed’s ‘Stuck In Traffic’ has a hypnotic feel to it as the single moves from hook to beat with ease.
Carron return with the far-reaching alt-pop sounds of ‘Lights Up’ as the duo swing for the fences with layered harmonies, full-scale production and pin-point pop songwriting.
