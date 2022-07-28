TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Maija Sofia, April, Guud Grief, ROE, Lōwli, & more

Sonically lush, April’s stylised new single ’54321’ twists, turns and contorts within multilayered sound and melded harmony.
Maija Sofia returns with the entangled gothic world of ’O Theremin’, a song that rests atop an uneasy bedrock, abstract flourishes, and dreamlike lyricism.
Built upon a foundation of trad inflections, Guud Grief’s brooding debut ’Lay In The River’ takes shape via ominous wordplay and strong musicality.
Roe’s ’Cold Feet’ is a beautifully tempered ballad that follows an emotional thread via dynamism and performance.
Captivating in its composition and performance, Lōwli’s haunting new single ’Otherworld’ is a truly striking offering.
Resting on a knife-edged, the growled backdrop and snarled performance of Kynsy’s ’Love Of Your Life’ captures the imagination both lyrically and sonically.
An enchanting tapestry of intricately woven music, Brídín’s ’Hideaway’ creates a sound in and of itself.
