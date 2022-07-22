TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Aoife Nessa Frances, The Murder Capital, Meltybrains?, Junior Brother & more

The Murder Capital -Only Good Things
The undulating rhythm and tonal brooding sound of ‘Only Good Things’ marks the much-anticipated return of the Murder Capital with a sprawling, driving new offering.
Aoife Nessa Frances – Way To Say Goodbye
Beautifully layered and tempered, the soft haze indie of ‘Way To Say Goodbye’ makes for an instantly captivating release from Aoife Nessa Frances.
Meltybrains? – Journey To/From The Meltyworld
‘Journey To/From The Meltyworld’ finds Meltybrians? traversing a long-form sprawling music that twists and turns texturally.
Junior Brother’s ‘No Snitch’ contorts and weaves a multi-layered trad tapestry though the artist’s characteristically striking voicings.
Local Boy – Milkshake Pilltaste
A lush stylistic thread runs right through Local Boy’s ‘Milkshake Pilltaste’ that is impossible to ignore and begs repeating.
Frankenstein Bolts – Your Father
‘Your Father’ contrasts serene vocals with a driving backdrop as Frankenstein Bolts play with the dream-pop and indie elements of their music.
An exploration of sounds and textures, the soundscapes of Úna Keane’s ‘Lumen’ as depthful and enchanting.
