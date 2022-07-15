TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Gilla Band, Slaney, Æ Mak, Caoi de Barra, Sorcha Richardson & more

Gilla Band make their return with the hypnotic rattle and cacophony of ‘Eight Fivers’, our first glimpse into the band’s forthcoming Most Normal.
Sorcha Richardson – Shark Eyes
A wave of texture lies beneath Sorcha Richardson’s ‘Shark Eyes’ a widescreen piece of hazy indie-pop taken from Richardson’s upcoming album Smiling Like An Idiot.
Æ Mak – Sun God, I’ll Be Your Woman
The multi-textural sonic melting feel of ‘Sun God, I’ll Be Your Woman’ marks the return of Æ Mak with an offering as rhymically woven as it is harmonically depthful.
Caori de Barra – Skirting Board Bonfire
Caoi de Barra unveils her debut solo offering in the shape of the Jeff Buckley-esque vocal soaring and reverb soaked sound of ’Skirting Board Bonfire’.
Alive with vivid summer-pop production, the lush sound and deftly performed vocals of ‘I Lose Control’ make for a swing-for-the-fences style offering from Slaney.
Darkly lit alt-pop from Amy Naessens, ‘Obscene’ has a striking stylisation that runs right through the songwriting, production and performance.
Chameleon – Show Me Where Your Heart Is
‘Show Me Where Your Heart Is’ has a slick sound that comes flowing out of the speakers, allowing Chameleon to weave a compelling vocal within.
The Black Captain – One Last Summer
Big, ambitious indie-rock from the Black Captain, the driving sound of ‘One Last Summer’ finds The Black Captain has a jangled, laid back sound that leaves a lasting impression.
