TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Gilla Band, Slaney, Æ Mak, Caoi de Barra, Sorcha Richardson & more

TLMT adds to its Weekly Spotify playlist with new music from the past 7 days in Irish music.

by Stephen White
Gilla Band – Eight Fivers

Gilla Band make their return with the hypnotic rattle and cacophony of ‘Eight Fivers’, our first glimpse into the band’s forthcoming Most Normal.

Photo credit: Molly Keane

Sorcha Richardson – Shark Eyes

A wave of texture lies beneath Sorcha Richardson’s ‘Shark Eyes’ a widescreen piece of hazy indie-pop taken from Richardson’s upcoming album Smiling Like An Idiot.

Photo Credit: Robbie Mullens

Æ Mak – Sun God, I’ll Be Your Woman

The multi-textural sonic melting feel of ‘Sun God, I’ll Be Your Woman’ marks the return of Æ Mak with an offering as rhymically woven as it is harmonically depthful.

Photo Credit: Robbie Mullens

Caori de Barra – Skirting Board Bonfire

Caoi de Barra unveils her debut solo offering in the shape of the Jeff Buckley-esque vocal soaring and reverb soaked sound of ’Skirting Board Bonfire’.

Slaney – I Lose Control

Alive with vivid summer-pop production, the lush sound and deftly performed vocals of ‘I Lose Control’ make for a swing-for-the-fences style offering from Slaney.

Amy Naessens – Obscene

Darkly lit alt-pop from Amy Naessens, ‘Obscene’ has a striking stylisation that runs right through the songwriting, production and performance.

Chameleon – Show Me Where Your Heart Is

‘Show Me Where Your Heart Is’ has a slick sound that comes flowing out of the speakers, allowing Chameleon to weave a compelling vocal within.

The Black Captain – One Last Summer

Big, ambitious indie-rock from the Black Captain, the driving sound of ‘One Last Summer’ finds The Black Captain has a jangled, laid back sound that leaves a lasting impression.

