All Together Now 2022 line-up adds special guests, theatre of food & grub circus

All Together Now 2022 continues to take shape ahead of this summer’s music festival with the addition of several new special guests to the line-up across the 18 stages found within Curraghmore Estate, County Waterford on 29 July to 31 July.

The latest additions to the All Together Now 2022 line-up are…

Rufus Wainwright

Nabihah Iqbal . Mås Exödus . Claire Beck .

Abbey Road on Ukulele . Ryan O’Shaughnessy

Glasshouse Performing the music of Kate Bush & Prince

THEATRE OF FOOD & GRUB CIRCUS

The Grub Circus at The Theatre of Food programmed and hosted by food writer Joe McNamee is a two-day extravaganza of events, demos, cooking competitions, tastings, workshops, debates and, at times, downright madness, featuring some of Ireland’s top food personalities including, chefs, producers, growers, makers, distillers, food writers and more.

Big names joining Grub Circus this year include; TV chef Paul Flynn; Ireland’s most-renowned culinary siblings, Darina Allen and Rory O’Connell; TV Gardener Diarmuid Gavin; Michelin star chefs Kevin Thornton and Enda McEvoy; rising star Aishling Moore, chef/co-proprietor of seafood bistro Goldie in Cork, the legendary Sally Barnes of Woodcock Smokery, West Cork (most recent recipient of Lifetime Achievement Award from Irish Food Writers Guild), Ireland’s favourite Mexican chef Lily Ramirez-Foran; our food writers include; Niamh ‘Eat Like a Girl’ Shields, Food & Wine magazine editor Gillian Nelis, Irish Times Wine Writer John Wilson, Irish Examiner Wine Writer Leslie Williams, Drinks Specialist Oisin Davis, Broadcaster Anja Murray, Food Writer Ali Dunworth, Irish Times food quiz curators, The Greedy Couple; and many more.

This year’s Theatre of Food events include: Natural Born Killers – a celebration of the Irish world of natural wine; Chocolate Blind Date – a winning combination of love and chocolate; The Gods of Fire – a multi-faceted live fire cooking extravaganza from Smokin’ Soul and featuring top Irish chefs. Mushroom Magic – the real scoop on the health and wellbeing properties of mushrooms. The Mega Food Kwiz set by The Greedy Couple features amazing audience prizes up for grabs. Back by popular demand is our Kids Cookery Competition – two teams of young children are mentored by Michelin-starred chefs.

The Pitt Bros Smoked Barbeque X John Relihan Experience

Hosted across 3 days, this is an exclusive sit-down Barbeque Feast with 7 Dining sessions, and a BIG Breakfast session on both Saturday and Sunday within the only covered and seated restaurant space on site.

With 3 simple principles: Produce, Provenance and Barbecue. The menu (with Vegan Options) includes a 3 course sit-down Barbeque Feast in the surrounds of some bouncing beats, laid-back vibes, and great company! We also have a menu for the younger Barbeque fans! Menu & tickets can be found HERE

Guinness Brewers Yard

Baste is hitting the road – we’re setting up camp at Guinness Brewers Yard at All Together to create an immersive live-fire cooking experience. We will create a journey around the world of live-fire cooking, inviting guests to showcase dishes and methods from around the world using the best of local produce. This stage area will host live cooking methods, demos and fireside chats with invited guests and sharing tasters of the dishes prepared.

Home to the 99 whipped ice-cream cones in Ireland, Teddy’s is coming to Guinness Brewers Yard with their infamous black and white ice-creams and an unexpected twist across the weekend.

ALL TOGETHER NOW 2022 TICKET INFO

Due to phenomenal demand, we have increased the size of the Family Campsite, and have been able to add a limited amount of Family Weekend Tickets.

ON SALE NOW – HERE

The festival is on course to sell out for the third year. We strongly advise you to get your ticket within the next week to avoid disappointment! Weekend Camping tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster Ireland & usual outlets priced at €235.00 including booking fee.

Want to get in EARLY and settle in? No problem! Early Entry passes for Weekend Ticket holders are available via Ticketmaster Ireland & usual outlets priced at €24.00 including booking fee. Early Entry Passes allow access into the general, pre-pitched & boutique campsites from 4pm on Thursday July 28th.

Early Entry passes are only valid with a Weekend Camping Ticket (Family Weekend Camping ticket holders can only gain access to the festival from 9am Friday, 29th)

See full tickets details HERE

For more information visit alltogethernow.ie.

