The mighty Damien Dempsey last night at the Iveagh Gardens (photo credit: Stephen White)

The ever brilliant national treasure that is Damien Dempsey made a triumphant return to Dublin’s Iveagh Gardens last night to once again hold a packed crowd in the palm of his hand. The Last Mixed Tape was there to cover the event.

All photos by Stephen White. Click and scroll through the gallery below.

