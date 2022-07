Mick Flannery on stage last night in Dublin (photo credit: Stephen White)

Acclaimed songwriter Mick Flannery took to the stage at Dublin’s Iveagh Gardens last night with special guest Susan O’Neill, playing from his rich back catalog of work including recent Choice Music Prize nominated album In The Game (with O’Neill). The Last Mixed Tape was there to cover the event.

All the photos by Stephen White. Click and scroll through the gallery below.

