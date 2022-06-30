All Together Now 2022 line-up Daily Breakdown and new acts added

All Together Now 2022 continues to take shape ahead of this summer’s music festival with the addition of several new acts to the line-up across the 18 stages found within Curraghmore Estate, County Waterford on 29 July to 31 July.

The latest additions to the All Together Now 2022 line-up are…



Blindboy . The Mary Wallopers . Soda Blonde

Kean Kavanagh . New Jackson (Live) . Yenkee . Khakikid

X Collective . Lemoncello . Brigid Mae Power. MuRLi

KK Lewis . DJ Deece . Galway Street Club . Onion Boys . Chameleon

The Classic Beatles . Al Gibbs Holotronic . Fizzy Orange . Tara Kumar

Marcus O’Laoire ‘Guilty Treasures’ . January Winters . Soul Jam

Kate Brennen Harding . Jio & JT . Burlie Mac . Gary O’Neill

Liam Merriman . Bella Festa

ALL TOGETHER NOW 2022 DAILY BREAKDOWN STAGE TO STAGE

ALL TOGETHER NOW 2022 TICKET INFO

Tickets are very close to selling out. We strongly advise you to get your ticket within the next week to avoid disappointment!

Weekend Camping tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster Ireland & usual outlets priced at €235.00 including booking fee.

Want to get in EARLY and settle in? No problem!

Early Entry passes for Weekend Ticket holders are available via Ticketmaster Ireland & usual outlets priced at €24.00 including booking fee. You can arrive from 4pm on Thursday!

You will not be admitted to the general campsites on Thursday July 28th, if you do not have an Early Entry Pass and Weekend Camping Ticket.

Please note, Early Entry passes are only valid with a Weekend Camping Ticket (Family Weekend Camping ticket holders can only gain access to the festival from Friday, 29th at 9AM).

Campervan & Caravan passes are completely SOLD OUT for this year’s festival.

All Together Now is again strictly over 21s. Children 12 and under can attend free of charge, accompanied by a parent with a family ticket.

For more information visit alltogethernow.ie.

