Alt-J set for National Museum of Ireland show in Dublin

Alt-J are set to return to Dublin this summer with a headline show on Thursday, 25th August at the National Museum of Ireland, Dublin as part of the wider than pictures series of live events. See the full list of gigs below.
WIDER THAN PICTURES 2022
Aug 25: Alt-J plus special guests
Aug 26: Simply Red plus special guests
Aug 27: RTE Concert Orchestra performs the music of Thin Lizzy
Aug 28: Fleet Foxes plus special guests
Alt-J are one of the most successful British bands of the millennium. Joe Newman, Gus Unger-Hamilton and Thom Sonny Green have released four studio albums that, between them, have sold in excess of two million copies and their songs have been streamed over two and a half billion times.
Tickets:
Live at National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks
Thursday 25 Aug 2022
Tickets from €51.00 incl booking fee from www.ticketmaster.ie or www.singularartists.ie
Tickets on sale Friday 24 June at 10am
