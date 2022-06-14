Roisin Murphy will headline the Body & Soul stage this Saturday night.

Body & Soul 2022 will take place this weekend, Friday, June 17th to Sunday, June 19th, at Ballinlough Castle, County Westmeath with a myriad of artists playing across the festival.

With the annual Body & Soul music festival just over the horizon the stage times and daily timetables have been released to allow festival goers to begin planning their weekend ahead. See full breakdown of Body & Soul 2022 stage times below.

Body & Soul 2022 Stage Times

Artists performing at Body & Soul 2022 include



ROISIN MURPHY | JON HOPKINS | MOGWAI | SAMPA THE GREAT | YVES TUMOR | KELLY LEE OWENS | SINEAD O’BRIEN | OPTIMO 25 | MOTHER DJS | LISA O’NEILL & CRASH ENSEMBLE | SUZANNE CIANI | CMAT | GODFORD | JUST MUSTARD | REMI WOLF | SOFIA KOURTESIS | PILLOW QUEENS | SODA BLONDE | BYRON YEATES | AE MAK | CHLÓE | OVERHEAD, THE ALBATROSS

BODY & SOUL STAGE | WOODLANDS STAGE | BEACON STAGE | HENNESSY HIP HOP HOUSE | SECRET ORCHARD | THE SANCTUARY | ENDLESS LOVE | LET’S FIND OUT | CABIN IN THE WOODS | THE GEODOME | AWAKE STAGE | POP UP PERFORMANCES | ART TRAIL | FOOD ON BOARD | COCKTAIL BARS | SUSTAINABILITY

A limited number of Body & Soul 2022 weekend and day tickets for both Saturday and Sunday are still available to book online at bodyandsoul.ie/ticket-info.

