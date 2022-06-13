“I think being honest and vulnerable is one of the best things you can be” Shiv – Interview

Shiv is set for Body & Soul 2022 at Ballinlough Castle, Co. Westmeath

“It’s exciting” Shiv reflects on her forthcoming performance as part of the The Hennessy Hip Hop House at Body & Soul 2022 in Ballinlough Castle this weekend. An artist who first emerged in 2019 with a striking take on the neo-soul genre and has continued to gain momentum, Shiv continues “especially since my career really began during lockdown. This is going to be my first festival season”.

When asked what would would be the first song for her first festival set list, Shiv responded, “I think I’d have to play ‘Here‘, it was my first single and gave me the confidence to do this”.

Looking to the future and building from the release of the stellar The Love Interlude E.P. last year, Shiv states, “I’m writing at the moment and getting stuck into the album”. A songwriter who emcompasses a myriad of influences both musically and thematically, Shiv muses on the inspirations behind her forthcoming debut record, “I think after George Floyd I began to reprocess things in my life. I went more internal and started an exploration of me, politics and the way of the world”.

“It’s so important to be authentic and honest” Shiv continues, discussing the importance to express herself and her voice through music, concluding “I think you can give a different perspective on things, my own views. I think being honest and vulnerable is one of the best things you can be”.

Shiv plays the Hennessy Hip Hop House at Body & Soul 2022 this Saturday, tickets available via bodyandsoul.ie/ticket. Listen to Shiv on Spotify.

