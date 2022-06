Lorde playing the main stage on Sunday at Forbidden Fruit 2022 (photo credit: Stephen White)

Forbidden Fruit 2022 came to a close yesterday continuing a line-up of incredible acts playing the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin in front of a sold-out crowd.



The Last Mixed Tape was there to cover the event, catching performances from Lorde, Kynsy, Tom Misch, Biig Piig, Aby Coulibaly, Marlon Williams, EFÉ, Sprints, Chet Faker, Smoothboi Ezra, Peggy Gou and Floating Point.

Click and scroll through gallery below. All photos by Stephen White.