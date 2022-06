For Those I Love at Forbidden Fruit 2022 (photo credit: Stephen White)

Forbidden Fruit 2022 kicked off the return festival season yesterday with a myriad of stellar artists playing the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin in front of a sold-out crowd.



The Last Mixed Tape was there to cover the event, catching performances from For Those I Love, Loyle Carner, Malaki, Gemma Dunleavy, Celaviedmai, Kojaque, Cooks But We’re Chefs, Pip Millet, January Winters, Monjola, Gliders and Chameleon.

