TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Chubby Cat, Daithí, Lilla Vargen & more

TLMT adds to its Weekly Spotify playlist with new music from the past 7 days in Irish music.

by Stephen White
Chubby Cat – Have A Nice Day

Swing for the fences offering from Chubby Cat, ’Have A Nice Day’ melds R&B, Alt-pop and Electronic flourishes into one stylistic whole.

Daithí feat. Ailbhe Reddy – Sunset

Daithí returns with the wide-open electronic soundscapes of ’Sunset’, featuring a compelling performance from Ailbhe Reddy.

Oliver Nelson & Lilla Vargen – Long Summer Nights

Oliver Nelson and Lilla Vargen combine forces on the expansive single ’Long Summer Nights’ creating a large-scale electro-pop offering.

Sisterix – Wasteland

Mood-driven in its construct, the building layers of Sisterix’s ’Wasteland’ is a song made of tone and shape.

Helen Murray – Royalty

Brooding alt-pop from Helen Murray, ’Royalty’ has a powerful drive that pushes the track into darkly-lit electro pop territory.

Follow TLMT’s Irish Mixed-Tape Spotify Playlist

