TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Chubby Cat, Daithí, Lilla Vargen & more

Swing for the fences offering from Chubby Cat, ’Have A Nice Day’ melds R&B, Alt-pop and Electronic flourishes into one stylistic whole.
Daithí feat. Ailbhe Reddy – Sunset
Daithí returns with the wide-open electronic soundscapes of ’Sunset’, featuring a compelling performance from Ailbhe Reddy.
Oliver Nelson & Lilla Vargen – Long Summer Nights
Oliver Nelson and Lilla Vargen combine forces on the expansive single ’Long Summer Nights’ creating a large-scale electro-pop offering.
Mood-driven in its construct, the building layers of Sisterix’s ’Wasteland’ is a song made of tone and shape.
Brooding alt-pop from Helen Murray, ’Royalty’ has a powerful drive that pushes the track into darkly-lit electro pop territory.
