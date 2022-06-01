Maggie Rogers to play 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin

Maggie Rogers is coming to Dublin later this year.

Maggie Rogers is set to return to Ireland with a headline show later this year at the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin on November 2nd, special guest will be New York singer-songwriter Samia.

The forthcoming Irish show will come as Maggie Rogers releases her new album Surrender, out on July 29th.Rogers released “That’s Where I Am”, the latest single from Surrender on April 8th and performed the song for the first time live at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. The much anticipated sophomore album is Roger’s follow-up to 2019’s Capitol Records debut Heard It In A Past Life, which found tremendous success debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and landing Maggie a nomination for Best New Artist at the annual Grammy Awards.

Tickets to Maggie Rogers live at the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin on November 2nd are €29.50 including booking fees are on sale Friday 10th June at 9am via ticketmaster.ie.

