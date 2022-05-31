Beyond The Pale 2022 Daily Breakdown announced

James Vincent McMorrow plays Beyond The Pale 2022 on Sunday, June 12th

Beyond The Pale 2022 has announced its daily breakdown as the music festivals gears up to its inaugural event at GLENDALOUGH ESTATE, WICKLOW from June 10th to 12th. Also Sunday Day tickets which includes camping have now just been released and are €95 + Booking Fee on sale now from www.itsbeyondthepale.ie.

BEYOND THE PALE 2022 DAILY BREAKDOWN

FRIDAY JUNE 10th

Four Tett/Leon Vynehall/Ben UFO/Romare (live)/Chloe Robinson/Elkka (live)/Nealo/Cici/Mother DJs/Elaine Mai/Murli/Carrie Baxter/Jio/DJ Deece/Sure Look It F**k it/Dublin Oldschool/Aindrias de Staic & The Latchikos/Paradise Cabaret/Stomptown Brass/Eddie K/Zonja/Chord Memory/Grasshopper Tournaments Arena/& Many More

SATURDAY JUNE 11TH

Bonobo/Elder Island/Shygirl/Stereo MCs – Connected 30th Anniversary/Boy HarsherJohn Talabot/Sama’ Abdulhadi/Erika de Casier/Soda Blonde/John Francis Flynn/Aoife Nessa Frances/Glasshouse Ensemble performs Aphex Twin/Colleen ‘Cosmo’ Murphy/Mad Professor dubs Mezzanine/Jamz Supernova/Fulu Miziki Kollektiv/Æ Mak/Soulé/Toshin/New Jackson (live)/Klaus Blatter & Friends/PrYmary Colours/Stefan Murphy/Cruel Sister/Ema/Christian Wethered/Secret Society/Kid Karate/Telephones/Soul Jam & Many More

SUNDAY JUNE 12TH

Orbital/James Vincent McMorrow/Lisa Hannigan/The Comet is Coming/The Mary Wallopers/Molchat Doma/Portico Quartet/HAAi/Mr Scruff/Byron Wallen Gamelan Ensemble performs Boards of Canada/Kerala Dust/William Basinski

Janus Rasmsussen (Kiasmos)/Irvine Welsh (DSet)/Loah/Poté/KORMAC/Soccer96

Stephen James Smith/Donal Dineen’s Backstory/Shakalak/Skinner/Anna Mullarkey/Sim Simma/Lux Alma/Hang Dai x Bella Festa/& Many More

