‘Archie’ gives us a glimpse into Sorcha Richardson’s sophomore album. Set against a shimmered indie haze, the track captures Richardson ear for storytelling.
Travi the Native – I shouldbedsleeping
Washed in texture, the sonically obscured backdrop of Travi the Native’s ’ishouldbesleeping’ is a powerful offering alive with invention.
Bursting vibrant beats, EFÉ’s ’Lime’ takes a myriad of sonic twists and turns resulting in a joyous pop sound.
There’s a tense thread that runs right through Big Love’s ’Sirens’ as the group weave it around a dynamic indie-folk sound.
Brooding with the heavy atmospheric thread that runs right through Just Mustard’s brilliant new album Heart Under, ‘In Shade’ finds a way to be cacophonous and clear at the same time. Everything is in its right place, as Just Mustard meld a myriad of sounds into one working whole, resonating with dynamism.
Darkly toned electro-pop Jillelli offers a brooding tale on the genre with the mood-driven ’Stoic’.
Shuddering and twisting My Tribe Your Tribe’s ‘100%’ plays across a stylised beat that adds layer upon layer.
a boy in cords – Stupid Like That
Set to lush sound, ’Stupid Like That’ adds hooks within a slow-burn indie-pop milieu.
0 comments on “TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Sorcha Richardson, EFÉ, Big Love, Travi the Native & more”