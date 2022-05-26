All Together Now 2022 adds 25 new acts

All Together Now 2022 continues to take shape as 25 new acts have been added to this summer’s music festival line-up. The latest added to this year’s festival are…

JESSIE BUCKLEY & BERNARD BUTLER

JORDAN RAKEI

THE LAKESIDE ACOUSTIC STAGE

Ailbhe Reddy, BRÍDÍN, Chris Wong, David Kitt, Ellie O’Neill, Emma Langford, Jack Foster, Lucy McWilliams, Maria Kelly, Mik Pyro, Rachael Lavelle, Rob DeBoer, The Next New Low, Uly plus many more.

THE COBBLESTONE TRAD SESSIONS

Caoivín, Jimmy Clarke, The Kennedy Sisters, Eimear Walshe presents The Pipers Grip, Aongus MacAmhlaigh, The Len Collective, Kú, Ispíní na hEireann.

All Together Now 2022 will take place Curraghmore Estate, County Waterford from 29 July – 31 July 2022. For more information visit alltogethernow.ie.

** ALL TOGETHER NOW 2022 TICKETS **

Weekend Camping tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster Ireland & usual outlets priced at €235.00 including booking fee.

Early Entry passes via Ticketmaster Ireland & usual outlets priced at €24.00 including booking fee.

You will not be admitted to the general campsites on Thursday July 28th, if you do not have an Early Entry Pass and Weekend Camping Ticket. Early Entry passes are only valid with a Weekend Camping Ticket (Family Weekend Camping ticket holders can only gain access to the festival from Friday, 29th at 9AM).

Campervan & Caravan passes are completely SOLD OUT for this year’s festival.

All Together Now is again strictly over 21s. Children 12 and under can attend free of charge, accompanied by a parent with a family ticket.