TLMT’s The Week Gig Guide

Live music gig guide for Dublin over the next week.

by Stephen White
Alt-J

3Olympia Theatre – Mon May 23rd

Madison Cunningham

Grand Social – Mon May 23rd

Gary Numan

3Olympia Theatre – Tues May 24th

Action Bronson

The Academy – Tues May 24th

Rosa Nutty

Whelan’s – Tues May 24th

My Chemical Romance

Royal Hospital Kilmainham – May 24th & 25th

Marina

3Olympia Theatre – Wed May 25th

Pastiche

Grand Social – Wed May 25th

The Unthanks

Vicar Street – Wed May 25th

Odd Morris & The Goa Express

Workman’s Club – Wed May 25th

Yonaka

The Academy Greenroom – Thurs May 26th

Midge Ure

Button Factory- Thurs May 26th

The Love Buzz

The Academy – Fri May 27th

Adrian Crowley

Workman’s Club – Fri May 27th

Eiko Ishibashi

Workman’s Cellar – Fri May 27th

The Frames

Royal Hospital Kilmainham – Sat May 28th

Houseplants

Button Facotry – Sat May 28th

Big Love

Grand Social – May 29th

