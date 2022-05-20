James Bay to play 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin

James Bay will come to Ireland later this year with as he brings his winter 2022 live tour to the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin on November 29th.

James Bay will release his highly anticipated third full-length album, Leap, on July 8 via EMI Records/Republic Records. Leap is an open-hearted and hopeful collection of songs dedicated to the people closest to him, and finds Bay taking bold creative risks, pushing emotional boundaries, and embracing the unknown.

To bring the album to life, Bay worked with some of the industry’s most renowned producers and songwriters in a mixture of in person and remote sessions in Nashville & London, including Finneas [Billie Eilish, The Knocks], Dave Cobb [Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Lady Gaga], Ian Fitchuk [Kacey Musgraves, Brett Eldredge], Foy Vance [Ed Sheeran], and Joel Little [Lorde, Taylor Swift].

Tickets for James Bay live at 3Olympia in Dublin are on sale Friday 27th May at 9am via ticketmaster.ie.

