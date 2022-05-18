Paolo Nutini announces tour dates at 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin & Milk Market Limerick

Paolo Nutini is set to take his forthcoming 2022 live tour to Ireland later this year with shows at the Milk Market in Limerick on August 21st and the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin on August 24th.
Nutini’s upcoming live shows will come as the acclaimed songwriter tours his forthcoming fourth studio album Last Night in the Bittersweet. See tour dates below.
PAOLO NUTINI 2022 TOUR DATES
MAY
14th – Sheffield, The Leadmill (SOLD OUT)
16th – London, 100 Club (SOLD OUT)
17th – London, 100 Club (SOLD OUT)
19th – London, 100 Club (SOLD OUT)
20th – London, 100 Club (SOLD OUT)
27th – Oban, Corran Halls (SOLD OUT)
28th – Oban, Corran Halls (SOLD OUT)
JUNE
3rd – Knebworth Park (very special guest to Liam Gallagher, SOLD OUT)
23rd – Bristol, Sounds at Canons Marsh Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)
JULY
5th – Montreux, Montreux Jazz Festival
8th – Glasgow, TRNSMT
15th – Brescia, Anfiteatro Vittoriale (SOLD OUT)
16th – Pistoia, Pistoia Blues
19th – Rome, Cavea (SOLD OUT)
20th – Bologna, Sequoie Music Park (SOLD OUT)
22nd – Servigliano, NoSound Festival
23rd – Trani, Locus Festival
25th – Caserta, Belvedere Di San Leucio (SOLD OUT)
27th – Taormina, Teatro Antico
AUGUST
21st- Limerick, The Milk Market
24th – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
25th – Belfast, Custom House Square (SOLD OUT)
27th – Portsmouth, Victorious Festival
SEPTEMBER
9th – Malaga, Andalucia Big Festival
24th – Berlin, Lollapalooza Berlin
Tickets to see Paolo Nutini live in Dublin & Limerick are priced from €49.50 inclusive go on sale at 9am next Wednesday, May 25th via Ticketmaster.
