Paolo Nutini announces tour dates at 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin & Milk Market Limerick

Photo Credit: Shamil Tanna

Paolo Nutini is set to take his forthcoming 2022 live tour to Ireland later this year with shows at the Milk Market in Limerick on August 21st and the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin on August 24th.

Nutini’s upcoming live shows will come as the acclaimed songwriter tours his forthcoming fourth studio album Last Night in the Bittersweet. See tour dates below.

PAOLO NUTINI 2022 TOUR DATES

MAY

14th – Sheffield, The Leadmill (SOLD OUT)

16th – London, 100 Club (SOLD OUT)

17th – London, 100 Club (SOLD OUT)

19th – London, 100 Club (SOLD OUT)

20th – London, 100 Club (SOLD OUT)

27th – Oban, Corran Halls (SOLD OUT)

28th – Oban, Corran Halls (SOLD OUT)

JUNE

3rd – Knebworth Park (very special guest to Liam Gallagher, SOLD OUT)

23rd – Bristol, Sounds at Canons Marsh Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

JULY

5th – Montreux, Montreux Jazz Festival

8th – Glasgow, TRNSMT

15th – Brescia, Anfiteatro Vittoriale (SOLD OUT)

16th – Pistoia, Pistoia Blues

19th – Rome, Cavea (SOLD OUT)

20th – Bologna, Sequoie Music Park (SOLD OUT)

22nd – Servigliano, NoSound Festival

23rd – Trani, Locus Festival

25th – Caserta, Belvedere Di San Leucio (SOLD OUT)

27th – Taormina, Teatro Antico

AUGUST

21st- Limerick, The Milk Market

24th – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

25th – Belfast, Custom House Square (SOLD OUT)

27th – Portsmouth, Victorious Festival

SEPTEMBER

9th – Malaga, Andalucia Big Festival

24th – Berlin, Lollapalooza Berlin

Tickets to see Paolo Nutini live in Dublin & Limerick are priced from €49.50 inclusive go on sale at 9am next Wednesday, May 25th via Ticketmaster.

