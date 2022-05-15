Public Service Broadcasting
3Olympia Theatre – Mon May 16th
Christian Lee Huston
The Grand Social – Mon May 16th
Nerves
Workman’s Club – Tues May 17th
Mahalia
Button Factory – Tues May 17th
Amy Michelle
Smock Alley Theatre – Tues May 17th
Maverick Sabre
The Academy – Wed May 18th
Reevah & Sam Wickens
Workman’s Cellar – Wed May 18th
Sive
Workman’s Club – Thurs May 19th
Andy Shauf
Button Facotry – Thurs May 19th
The Divine Comedy
3Olympia Theatre – May 19th & 20th
Tim Chadwick
The Academy – Fri May 20th
Post Party
Workman’s Cellar – Fri May 20th
Skinner
Workman’s Club – Fri May 20th
Silverbacks
Whelan’s – Fri May 20th
David Grey
3Arena – May 20th & 21st
Bear’s Den
3Olympia Theatre – Sat May 21st
The K’s
Workman’s Club – Sat May 21st
Blanco White
Button Factory – Sat May 21st
Julien Baker
Whelan’s – May 21st & 22nd
Alt-J
3Olympia Theatre – Sun May 22nd
Machine Girl
Workman’s Club – Sun May 22nd
Advertisements
0 comments on “TLMT’s The Week Gig Guide”