TLMT’s The Week Gig Guide

Public Service Broadcasting

3Olympia Theatre – Mon May 16th

Christian Lee Huston

The Grand Social – Mon May 16th

Nerves

Workman’s Club – Tues May 17th

Mahalia

Button Factory – Tues May 17th

Amy Michelle

Smock Alley Theatre – Tues May 17th

Maverick Sabre

The Academy – Wed May 18th

Reevah & Sam Wickens

Workman’s Cellar – Wed May 18th

Sive

Workman’s Club – Thurs May 19th

Andy Shauf

Button Facotry – Thurs May 19th

The Divine Comedy

3Olympia Theatre – May 19th & 20th

Tim Chadwick

The Academy – Fri May 20th

Post Party

Workman’s Cellar – Fri May 20th

Skinner

Workman’s Club – Fri May 20th

Silverbacks

Whelan’s – Fri May 20th

David Grey

3Arena – May 20th & 21st

Bear’s Den

3Olympia Theatre – Sat May 21st

The K’s

Workman’s Club – Sat May 21st

Blanco White

Button Factory – Sat May 21st

Julien Baker

Whelan’s – May 21st & 22nd

Alt-J

3Olympia Theatre – Sun May 22nd

Machine Girl

Workman’s Club – Sun May 22nd

