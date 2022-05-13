News Playlists

TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Aoife Nessa Frances, Lisa Canny, Sophie Doyle Ryder & more

TLMT adds to its Weekly Spotify playlist with new music from the past 7 days in Irish music.

by Stephen White
Photo credit Katie Freeney

Aoife Nessa Frances – Emptiness Follows

There’s a shimmer to the lowlight indie of ‘Emptiness Follows’ as Aoife Nessa Frances weaves a captivating spell vocally.

Lisa Canny – Medicine

‘Medicine’ takes shape via a captivating central performance from Lisa Canny above a intimate folk backdrop.

Photo Credit: Marc A. Shelly

Seba Safe – I’m On Fire

Seba Safe’s hushed tones come to the fore within the intimate sounds of his brand new single ’I’m On Fire’.

Photo Credit: Wolf James

Rosie Carney – tidal wave

The third single to be taken from Rosie Carney’s i wanna feel happy, ‘tidal wave’ casts itself within Carney’s delicately set ambience and expressionistic songwriting.

Lucy McWilliams – The Woman In Me

Atmospherically tempered, the lo-fi feel of ‘The Woman In Me’ finds Lucy McWilliams portraying a raw edge within her music.

Wastefellow – Post Credits Scene

Wastefellow returns with the deep seated atmospherics and electronics of ‘Post Credits Scene’, a song that melds a myriad of sound and texture.

Photo Credit Ray Keogh

Sophie Doyle Ryder – Sucker

Taken from Sophie Doyle Ryder’s debut E.P. Beginner’s Luck, ‘Sucker’ casts Doyle Ryder’s pop sensibilities within a harmonically striking alt-pop mood.

Selk – No Saviours

A gently set offering from Selk, ‘No Saviours’ has a serene resonance to it that runs right through the track.

