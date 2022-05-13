Aoife Nessa Frances – Emptiness Follows
There’s a shimmer to the lowlight indie of ‘Emptiness Follows’ as Aoife Nessa Frances weaves a captivating spell vocally.
‘Medicine’ takes shape via a captivating central performance from Lisa Canny above a intimate folk backdrop.
Seba Safe’s hushed tones come to the fore within the intimate sounds of his brand new single ’I’m On Fire’.
The third single to be taken from Rosie Carney’s i wanna feel happy, ‘tidal wave’ casts itself within Carney’s delicately set ambience and expressionistic songwriting.
Lucy McWilliams – The Woman In Me
Atmospherically tempered, the lo-fi feel of ‘The Woman In Me’ finds Lucy McWilliams portraying a raw edge within her music.
Wastefellow – Post Credits Scene
Wastefellow returns with the deep seated atmospherics and electronics of ‘Post Credits Scene’, a song that melds a myriad of sound and texture.
Taken from Sophie Doyle Ryder’s debut E.P. Beginner’s Luck, ‘Sucker’ casts Doyle Ryder’s pop sensibilities within a harmonically striking alt-pop mood.
A gently set offering from Selk, ‘No Saviours’ has a serene resonance to it that runs right through the track.
0 comments on “TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Aoife Nessa Frances, Lisa Canny, Sophie Doyle Ryder & more”