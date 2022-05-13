Another Love Story 2022 line-up announcement

Another Love Story 2022 has announced its line-up and ticket information today as the annual summer music festival returns after almost three years to Killyon Manor, County Meath from August 19th to 21st.

See the full Another Love Story 2022 line-up of live acts & DJs. More to be announced in the coming weeks and months. Ticket information below.

LIVE

Alabaster De Plume (uk) | Attention Bebé | Anna Mieke | Barker (de) (LIVE)| Christian Cohle | David Kitt | Dreamcycles | Elikya | Henry Earnest | Ikigai perform In Rainbows | Jonny Nash(nl) | John Francis Flynn | K3:lu | Map.Ache (de) (LIVE) | Moondiver | Minced Oath (LIVE) | Nealo | Negro Impacto | Niamh Regan | Pollytunnel (LIVE) | R Kitt x Glasshouse | Rachael Lavelle | Robocobra Quartet | Ronan Ó Snodaigh & Myles O’Reilly | Rufous Night Jar | Ships | Session Victim (de) (LIVE) | The Altered Hours | The Cosmonatuicals | The Outside (LIVE) | Ye Vagabonds | Yenkee

DJs

Alba | Cáit (Radiant Love) | Cian O Ciobháin (An Taobh Tuthail) | Donal Dineen (Backstory) | Hang Dai Soundsystem X Red Light Records| Hewan Mulugeta | Kenny Hanlon (Apt Records) | Luke Una (Homobloc) (uk) | Manamanna (KANN) (de) | Neil Flynn (Sketch) | My House Djs Rubio | Sara Miller | The Particle Decelerator (de) | The Sunday Times |

& The Another Love Story Shift Shack Soundsystem All Weekend Long

TICKETS for Another Love Story 2022

Tier 1 Early : €175.00 + Fees SOLD OUT

Ti er 2 Regular : €195.00 + Fees SOLD OUT

Tier 3 Late : €215.00 + Fees VERY FINAL TICKETS REMAINING Instalment Tickets SOLD OUT

Event subject to Licence, and all government advice & restrictions & T’s & C’s.

Tickets available at www.anotherlovestory.ie or via Eventbrite.

