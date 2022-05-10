SoFFT Nights 2022 line-up & timetable announced

The full line-up pf artists set to play SoFFT Nights 2022 at Dunderry Park, Co. Meath on June 4th & 5th this summer, including Elaine Mai, May Kay, Pastiche, Lisa O’Neill, Kila & more. See full list and timetable below.
SoFFT Nights 2022 Line-up Timetable
Saturday 4th June 2022
Main Stage:
14.00 – 15.00 – Kirtan Chanting Workshop
15.00 – 16.00 – Yoga with Emily Cramp
16.15 – 17.15 – Journey to Your power animal
17.15 – 18.15 – 5 rhythms workshop
MC Robbie and Veda
19.30 – Pastiche
20.30 – Tolü Makay
21.30 – Elaine May / Sinead White / Maykay
The Cairn stage:
14.30 – The Transforming Power of Dreams w/ Jasbinder Garnermann
15.30 – Storytelling with Pat Speight
16.30 – Sensory Cave
18.30 – Shadow Puppets
19.30 – Sensory Cave
22.30 – Bat Walk with Peter John O’ Connor
Woodland Stage:
14.30 – A mindful Sound Journey with Mary Rose Buckley
15.30 – Krabat w/ Common Crow Theatre
17.00 – 21.00 – Branded Material Reflections
21.00 – Krabat w/ Common Crow Theatre
Cabbage Patch stage:
14.00 – 15.00 – Little Folk with Kyle James Riley
15.30 – 16.30 – Sound Yoga for Children & Families with Kristina Dragoman
17.00 – 18.00 – Slí na Sídhe with Claire O’Sullivan Tir na Nog
18.30 – 19.30 – Compost awareness workshop
Sunday, 5th June 2022
Main Stage:
14.00 – 15.00 – Afro Brazilian Dance with Alessandra
15.00 – 16.00 – Spirit Boat with Martin Duffy
16.15 – 17.15 – Breathwave workshop with Ronan O’Brien
17.15 – 18.15 – Trance Dance and Digereedoo with Marcin
MC Kate Brennan Harding
19.00 – Daragh Lynch and Sean Fitzgerald
20.00 – Moxie
21.00 – Lisa O’Neill
22.10 – Kila
The Cain stage:
14.30 – 15.30 – The Breath and Sound of Kundalini – Mantra Meditation
15.30 – 16.30 – Poetry & Meditation with Ekaterina
16.30 – 17.30 – Sensory Cave
19.30 – 22.30 – Sensory Cave
22.30 – 23.30 – Introduction to the Night Sky
Woodland stage:
14.30 – 15.30 – Sound Bath with Darren Walker
15.30 – 16.30 – Krabat w/ Common Crow Theatre
17.00 – 21.00 – Branded Material Reflections
21.30 – 22.30 – Krabat w/ Common Crow Theatre
Cabbage Patch stage:
14.00 – 15.00 – Children’s Mindfulness & Well-being session with Una Curran
15.30 – 16.30 – Chill Time
17.00 – 18.00 – Sound Bath with a Story for Children with Krisztina
18.30 – 19.30 – Compost awareness workshop
