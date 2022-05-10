SoFFT Nights 2022 line-up & timetable announced

The full line-up pf artists set to play SoFFT Nights 2022 at Dunderry Park, Co. Meath on June 4th & 5th this summer, including Elaine Mai, May Kay, Pastiche, Lisa O’Neill, Kila & more. See full list and timetable below.

SoFFT Nights 2022 Line-up Timetable

Saturday 4th June 2022

Main Stage:

14.00 – 15.00 – Kirtan Chanting Workshop

15.00 – 16.00 – Yoga with Emily Cramp

16.15 – 17.15 – Journey to Your power animal

17.15 – 18.15 – 5 rhythms workshop

MC Robbie and Veda

19.30 – Pastiche

20.30 – Tolü Makay

21.30 – Elaine May / Sinead White / Maykay

The Cairn stage:

14.30 – The Transforming Power of Dreams w/ Jasbinder Garnermann

15.30 – Storytelling with Pat Speight

16.30 – Sensory Cave

18.30 – Shadow Puppets

19.30 – Sensory Cave

22.30 – Bat Walk with Peter John O’ Connor

Woodland Stage:

14.30 – A mindful Sound Journey with Mary Rose Buckley

15.30 – Krabat w/ Common Crow Theatre

17.00 – 21.00 – Branded Material Reflections

21.00 – Krabat w/ Common Crow Theatre

Cabbage Patch stage:

14.00 – 15.00 – Little Folk with Kyle James Riley

15.30 – 16.30 – Sound Yoga for Children & Families with Kristina Dragoman

17.00 – 18.00 – Slí na Sídhe with Claire O’Sullivan Tir na Nog

18.30 – 19.30 – Compost awareness workshop

Sunday, 5th June 2022

Main Stage:

14.00 – 15.00 – Afro Brazilian Dance with Alessandra

15.00 – 16.00 – Spirit Boat with Martin Duffy

16.15 – 17.15 – Breathwave workshop with Ronan O’Brien

17.15 – 18.15 – Trance Dance and Digereedoo with Marcin

MC Kate Brennan Harding

19.00 – Daragh Lynch and Sean Fitzgerald

20.00 – Moxie

21.00 – Lisa O’Neill

22.10 – Kila

The Cain stage:

14.30 – 15.30 – The Breath and Sound of Kundalini – Mantra Meditation

15.30 – 16.30 – Poetry & Meditation with Ekaterina

16.30 – 17.30 – Sensory Cave

19.30 – 22.30 – Sensory Cave

22.30 – 23.30 – Introduction to the Night Sky

Woodland stage:

14.30 – 15.30 – Sound Bath with Darren Walker

15.30 – 16.30 – Krabat w/ Common Crow Theatre

17.00 – 21.00 – Branded Material Reflections

21.30 – 22.30 – Krabat w/ Common Crow Theatre

Cabbage Patch stage:

14.00 – 15.00 – Children’s Mindfulness & Well-being session with Una Curran

15.30 – 16.30 – Chill Time

17.00 – 18.00 – Sound Bath with a Story for Children with Krisztina

18.30 – 19.30 – Compost awareness workshop

