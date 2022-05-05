TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Katie Kim, Aoife Wolf, Pastiche, ROE & more

From the buzzing opening to the shuddering electronic foreground of ‘Mona’, Kaite Kim cuts a ominous sound from a collage of atmospheric textures.
Aoife Wolf – The Woman Who Shot Andy Warhol
Edged with angular guitar, the brooding core of Aoife Wolf’s darkly lit ‘The Woman Who Shot Andy Warhol’ is compelling in its abstraction.
Roe’s ‘A Temporary Thing’ finds its centre in the emotionally raw songwriting that weaves itself around the atmospheric ballad sound.
Pastiche continues a striking string of singles with the mood-driven highly-stylised pop of ‘Written & Directed’.
Texturally dense and tempered in far-reaching electronic sounds, ‘Aos Sí’ opens Contour’s Fíor nó FEAR with a scene setting feel.
Rowan – Does It Make You Happy? feat. Ariel Posen
Built from a rumbling beat that pounds throughout, Rowan’s ‘Does It Make You Happy?’ has a widescreen indie sound that makes it captivating.
Wrapped in a atmospheric-folk soundscape, Harry Fennell’s ‘Lack of Light’ creates a world all of its own.
Rachel Mae Hannon – Work It Out
Tightly woven alt-pop from Rachel Mae Hannon, ‘Work It Out’ traverses neo-soul, pop and R&B melding them all beneath a powerful vocal from Hannon.
