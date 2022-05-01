gig guide News

TLMT’s The Week Gig Guide

Live music gig guide for Dublin over the next week.

by Stephen White
Girl In Red

3Olympia Theatre – Mon May 2nd

Larkin Poe

Vicar Street – Tues May 3rd

Water From Your Eyes

Whelan’s Upstairs – Tues May 3rd

Gustaf

Workman’s Club – Tues May 3rd

Ellen Arthur Blyth

Sugar Club – Tues May 3rd

AnneMarie

3Arena – Tues May 3rd

Squid

Button Factory – May 3rd & 4th

Kae Tempest

Vicar Street – Wed May 4th

David Keenan

3Olympia Theatre – Thurs May 5th

Jelani Blackman

The Academy 2 – Thurs May 5th

Elderbrook

Vicar Street – Fri May 6th

Sophie Doyle Ryder

Workman’s Club – Fri May 6th

Rowan

Whelan’s Upstairs – Fri May 6th

Lilla Vargen

Whelan’s – Fri May 6th

JoJo

The Academy – Fri May 6th

Tool

3Arena – Fri May 6th

Spiritualised

3Olympia Theatre – Sat May 7th

Fletcher

The Academy – Sat May 7th

Gracie Abrams

The Academy Greenroom – Sat May 7th

Junk Drawer

Workman’s Club – Sat May 7th

Richard Hawley

3Olympia Theatre – Sun May 8th

Teddy Thompson

Whelan’s – Sun May 8th

Tomberlin

Grand Social – Sun May 8th

