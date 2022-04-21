TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Jackie Beverly, Sinead O’Brien, Fontaines D.C, James Vincet McMorrow & more

Sinead O’Brien – There Are Good Times Coming
Angular words and shapes construct the jolted sound of Sinead O’Brien’s ‘There Are Good Times Coming’, a track that finds its power within quick twists and turns.
‘Analog Radio’ melds a hushed tone with a hazy milieu for Jackie Beverly’s emotionally raw songwriting to rest within.
Roise Carney – break the ground
Reverberant in its construct, the gently set resonance of Rosie Carney’s ‘break the ground’ cuts to the quick with its deep sense of atmosphere and space.
James Vincent McMorrow – The Less I Knew
Texturally deep, the subtle spartan sound of James Vincent McMorrow’s ‘The Less I Knew’ allows the performance and songwriting the room to be heard.
‘Play It By Ear’ finds Farah Elle weaving a deftly intricate myriad of rhythm, melody and meaning around her powerful vocal.
Fontaines D.C. – In ár gCroíthe go deo
Opening track ‘In ár gCroíthe go deo’ rests upon tense strumming and crashing rhythms. These contrasting textures meld within the over-arching atmospheric agitation of Fontaines D.C. brilliant new album Skinty Fia.
Swing for the fences electro-pop from rising artist Slaney, ‘Let Me Go Boy’ works hooks and harmony into its expansive production.
The title-track from Síomha’s debut album Infinite Space, established the artist striking vocal power within a slick neo-soul backdrop.
Set to a serene snapped beat, the layered slow-burn of AikJ’s latest new single ‘Phases’ creates an instant atmospheric air to the track’s hip-hop foundations.
With its softly set indie-folk sound, the delicate feel of Étáin’s ‘At Least One’ casts its spell via intimate songwriting and performance.
Ambitious, multi-layered pop from Rooue, ‘Orbit’ is a vivid offering alive with powerhouse vocals, stacked harmonies and stylistically slick beats.
