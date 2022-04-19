The Hennessy Hip-Hop House Body & Soul 2022 line-up announced.

Photo credit: Bekah Molony

The line-up of artists set to perform as part of the Hennessy Hip-Hop House at Body & Soul 2022 in Westmeath this summer has been announced today especially curated by District. See full list of acts below.

The Hennessy Hip-Hop House Body & Soul 2022

Mango x MathMan

Malaki

Aby Coulibaly

Monjola

JyellowL

Nealo

Louise Chen

Strange Boy

Shiv

EMA b2b Jio

Alicia Raye

Handsome Paddy b2b Bobofunk

KhakiKid

Abbacaxi

Celaviedmai

Ahmed, With Love.

MathMan Garage Power Hour

Salamay

Negro Impacto

Bella Festa

Caleb Kunle

FYNCH

UNQ

Tomike

Sweetlemondae

+ More

Body & Soul 2022 will take place at Ballinlough Castle, Co. Westmeath from June 17th to 19th. For more information on this year’s festival visit bodyandsoul.ie.