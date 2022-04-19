The Hennessy Hip-Hop House Body & Soul 2022 line-up announced.

The line-up of artists set to perform as part of the Hennessy Hip-Hop House at Body & Soul 2022 in Westmeath this summer has been announced today especially curated by District. See full list of acts below.
The Hennessy Hip-Hop House Body & Soul 2022
Mango x MathMan
Malaki
Aby Coulibaly
Monjola
JyellowL
Nealo
Louise Chen
Strange Boy
Shiv
EMA b2b Jio
Alicia Raye
Handsome Paddy b2b Bobofunk
KhakiKid
Abbacaxi
Celaviedmai
Ahmed, With Love.
MathMan Garage Power Hour
Salamay
Negro Impacto
Bella Festa
Caleb Kunle
FYNCH
UNQ
Tomike
Sweetlemondae
+ More
Body & Soul 2022 will take place at Ballinlough Castle, Co. Westmeath from June 17th to 19th. For more information on this year’s festival visit bodyandsoul.ie.
