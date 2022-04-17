TLMT’s The Week Gig Guide

The Mary Wallopers
Vicar Street – Sun April 17th
Madison Beer
3Olympia Theatre – Mon April 18th
Lea Heart
The Academy – April 19th & 20th
James Vincent McMorrow
3Olympia Theatre – April 19th & 20th
Dua Lipa
3Arena – April 20th & 21st
Teenage Fanclub
The Academy – Thurs April 21st
Mae Muller
The Academy Greenroom – Thurs April 21st
J Smith
Whelan’s – Fri April 22nd
The Undertones
The Academy – Fri April 22nd
St. Bishop
Workman’s Club – Sat April 23rd
La Luz
The Grand Social – Sat April 23rd
Moncrieff
The Academy – Sat April 23rd
Róisín Murphy
3Olympia Theatre – Sun April 24th
