TLMT’s The Week Gig Guide

Live music gig guide for Dublin over the next week.

by Stephen White
The Mary Wallopers

Vicar Street – Sun April 17th

Madison Beer

3Olympia Theatre – Mon April 18th

Lea Heart

The Academy – April 19th & 20th

James Vincent McMorrow

3Olympia Theatre – April 19th & 20th

Dua Lipa

3Arena – April 20th & 21st

Teenage Fanclub

The Academy – Thurs April 21st

Mae Muller

The Academy Greenroom – Thurs April 21st

J Smith

Whelan’s – Fri April 22nd

The Undertones

The Academy – Fri April 22nd

St. Bishop

Workman’s Club – Sat April 23rd

La Luz

The Grand Social – Sat April 23rd

Moncrieff

The Academy – Sat April 23rd

Róisín Murphy

3Olympia Theatre – Sun April 24th

