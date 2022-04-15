TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Melts, Just Mustard, Vernon Jane, Sive & more

Isolated and scattered, the stark atmospherics of Just Mustard’s sharply reverberating ‘Mirrors’ gives us further insight to the soundscapes of Heart Under.
‘Trying’ serves as an intimate, handcrafted debut offering from Driven Snow, resonating with strikingly honest songwriting and subtle musicality.
Shimmering with an edged indie-folk scope, ‘Dancing Alone’ weaves a spell of harmony, rhythm and texture via Sive’s captivating songwriting.
Textured by indie grit, the angular beat of ‘Bordeaux’ makes for layered tapestry for Gary O’Neill’s voice and songwriting to rest upon.
Vernon Jane return with the deeply intricate twists and turns of ‘Origami’, a track that moves seamlessly from dynamic passages to moments of musical repose.
The fuzz-ridden sprawl and drive of Melts spiraling new single ‘Signal’ makes for a pulsating journey through multi-textural post-punk.
The hushed tension of Lukewarmdaily96’s new single ‘Hit The Hay’ merges the dreamlike with the foreboding.
