Joan As Police Woman
Pepper Canister Church – April 10th / 11th
Midlake
Button Factory – Mon April 11th
Louis Dunford
Workman’s Club – Mon April 11th
Rejjie Snow
3Olympia Theatre – Tues April 12th
Naoise Roo
Workman’s Club – Tues April 12th
Klubber Lang
Workman’s Club – Wed April 13th
Little Mix
3Arena – April 12th / 13th
Cory Wong
Button Factory – April 13th / 14th
Medhane
Workman’s Club – Thurs April 14th
Oh Wonder
3Olympia Theatre – Thurs April 14th
Lebanon Hanover
Whelan’s – Thurs April 14th
The War On Drugs
3Arena – Thurs April 14th
Nation of Language
Button Factory – Fri April 15th
Paddy Hanna
Workman’s Club – Fri April 15th
Mango X Mathman
The Academy – Fri April 15th
Everything Everything
The Academy – Sat April 16th
Artists Amplify Ukraine
Workman’s Club – Sat April 16th
Crawlers
The Academy 2 – Sat April 16th
Alex Cameron
The Grand Social – April 16th / 17th
Artists Against Homelessness
3Olympia Theatre – Sun April 17th
Simple Minds
3Arena – Sun April 17th
Advertisements
0 comments on “TLMT’s The Week Gig Guide”