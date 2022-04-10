gig guide News

TLMT’s The Week Gig Guide

Live music gig guide for Dublin over the next week.

by Stephen White
Joan As Police Woman

Pepper Canister Church – April 10th / 11th

Midlake

Button Factory – Mon April 11th

Louis Dunford

Workman’s Club – Mon April 11th

Rejjie Snow

3Olympia Theatre – Tues April 12th

Naoise Roo

Workman’s Club – Tues April 12th

Klubber Lang

Workman’s Club – Wed April 13th

Little Mix

3Arena – April 12th / 13th

Cory Wong

Button Factory – April 13th / 14th

Medhane

Workman’s Club – Thurs April 14th

Oh Wonder

3Olympia Theatre – Thurs April 14th

Lebanon Hanover

Whelan’s – Thurs April 14th

The War On Drugs

3Arena – Thurs April 14th

Nation of Language

Button Factory – Fri April 15th

Paddy Hanna

Workman’s Club – Fri April 15th

Mango X Mathman

The Academy – Fri April 15th

Everything Everything

The Academy – Sat April 16th

Home album Elaine Mai

Artists Amplify Ukraine

Workman’s Club – Sat April 16th

Crawlers

The Academy 2 – Sat April 16th

Alex Cameron

The Grand Social – April 16th / 17th

Artists Against Homelessness

3Olympia Theatre – Sun April 17th

Simple Minds

3Arena – Sun April 17th

