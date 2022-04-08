TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Soak, Paddy Hanna, Dirty Dreamer & more

Paddy Hanna returns with the bustling rhythm and musicality of instant indie-gem ‘Yoko Ono’
The angular melodic indie of ‘purgatory’ gives us a further glimpse into the over-arching sound of Soak’s forthcoming If I Never Know You Like This Again.
Set to a buzzsaw beat, the layer intricacies of Alyxis’ music resonates throughout the warped electronic air of ‘Chaos’.
Les SalAmandas – Gold (Fall With The Gun)
Deeply atmospheric and captivating in its nature, the deftly woven feel of Les SalAmandas ‘Gold (Fall With The Gun)’ leaves a lasting impression.
Dirty Dreamer – Electric Sleep
Taken from Dirty Dreamer’s new album The Everyday In Bloom, the Lynchian tone and dreamlike mood of ‘Electric Sleep’ is as vivid as it is entrancing.
‘Car Crash’ finds Happyalone traversing 80’s synth-pop stylistics as the trio deliver a beat that pulsates and resonates with an array of sonic twists and turns.
Subtle pop inflections populate the lush sound of Megan O’Neill’s ‘Fail Better’, a single that melds a myriad of melody within itself.
Ciaran Lavery – I Am Old Enough To Know What Love Is
Ciaran Lavery weaves a spellbinding trail of songwriting and meaning with his softly portrayed new single ‘I Am Old Enough To Know What Love Is’.
Corner Boy – Blackstairs Winter Snow
Corner Boy’s rolling and tumbling folk sound adds an expansive production to its bow with the driving new single ‘Blackstairs Winter Snow’.
Saibh Skelly – Fix It To Break It
Gently set and intimate in its performance and composition, ‘Fix It To Break It’, taken from Undercover Heartbreak E.P, finds Saibh Skelly blending a powerful vocal deep within the emotional thread of the song itself.
