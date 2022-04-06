All Together Now 2022 line-up add new acts

All Together Now 2022 has added a host of new acts to its festival music & comedy line-up this summer in Waterford’s Curraghmore Estate from July 29th to 31st. The latest artists set to perform at ATN 2022 are…

Flight Facilities . Floating Points . Self Esteem

The Murder Capital . George FitzGerald

Rival Consoles . Mango X Mathman . Malaki . A Lazarus Soul

Junior Brother . Elaine Mai . Sorry . Caroline . Niamh Regan . Loah Martha Sky Murphy . Lucy McWilliams . Æ MAK . THUMPER

Molly Payton . Piri & Tommy . SHIV . Silverbacks . Carrie Baxter . Skinner

Cormac Begley . Strange Boy . Negro Impacto . Sister Fenix . Yankari

& many many more

** ALL TOGETHER NOW 2022 TICKETS **

Weekend Camping tickets go on sale Friday, April 8th at 9AM via Ticketmaster Ireland & usual outlets priced at €235.00 including booking fee.

Early Entry passes go on sale Friday, April 8th at 9AM via Ticketmaster Ireland & usual outlets priced at €24.00 including booking fee. Pre-sale for ATN subscribers and current ticket holders is available from Thursday, April 7th at 9AM.

You will not be admitted to the general campsites on Thursday July 28th, if you do not have an Early Entry Pass and Weekend Camping Ticket. Early Entry passes are only valid with a Weekend Camping Ticket (Family Weekend Camping ticket holders can only gain access to the festival from Friday, 29th at 9AM).

Campervan & Caravan passes are completely SOLD OUT for this year’s festival. Those with Campervan passes do not need to purchase an Early Entry Pass, you can also access the site from 4pm on Thursday.

All Together Now is again strictly over 21s. Children 12 and under can attend free of charge, accompanied by a parent with a family ticket.

For more information on All Together Now 2022 visit alltogethernow.ie.