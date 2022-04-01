Roe has returned with the edged indie-pop sound of ‘I Dare You’. Alive with big choruses, tense verses and glistening flourishes.
Set to a buzzsaw backdrop of distorted textures, Rosie Carney introduces her forthcoming sophomore LP i wanna feel happy, with the charged sound and performance of ‘dad’.
Intricate in its foundation and mood, Síomha’s musically weaving new single ‘Fly’ has an inviting air to it that flows from start to finish.
Maria Kelly & Paul Noonan – the sum of the in-between
Taken from Maria Kelly’s upcoming Postcards In-Between project, Paul Noonan joins Kelly for an enrapturing duet re-imagining of ‘the sum of the in-between’.
‘Carry Myself’ takes shape via a vivid melding of R&B and alt-pop sensibilities as Orla adds a layer of depthful harmony on top.
Rógan X Ømega deliver snarled, brooding tones on their tightly wrapped single ‘A-OK’, taken form their E.P. Let’s Try This Again Shall We?.
Really Good Time – Afternoon Tea
Really Good Time’s angular, jolted, overdrive tempered sound comes to the fore on the fuzzed-out new track ‘Really Good Time’.
An intricate weaving of rolling indie and dreamlike overtones, Wallis Bird’s ‘Aquarius’ finds the songwriter traversing the ever-changing scope and shape of life itself.
Closing out Celaviedmai’s stylistically striking Both Sides of the Story E.P, ‘People Issues’ takes no-prisoners in its tone, sound and meaning.
1000 Beasts feat. Arthur Valentine – Glass Magic
A melting pot of melody, texture and style, ‘Glass Magic’ exemplifies the same sonic thread that flows right through 1000 Beasts debut offering Naruda.
Bathed in a sense of space and reverberation, Seba Safe’s ‘Oscars’ makes for a engrossing listen via softly tempered vocals, atmospherics foundations and subtle songwriting.
0 comments on “TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Rosie Carney, ROE, Really Good Time, Celaviedmai & more”