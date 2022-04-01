News Playlists

TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Rosie Carney, ROE, Really Good Time, Celaviedmai & more

TLMT adds to its Weekly Spotify playlist with new music from the past 7 days in Irish music.

by Stephen White
Roe – I Dare You

Roe has returned with the edged indie-pop sound of ‘I Dare You’. Alive with big choruses, tense verses and glistening flourishes.

Photo Credit: Wolf James

Rosie Carney – dad

Set to a buzzsaw backdrop of distorted textures, Rosie Carney introduces her forthcoming sophomore LP i wanna feel happy, with the charged sound and performance of ‘dad’.

Síomha – Fly

Intricate in its foundation and mood, Síomha’s musically weaving new single ‘Fly’ has an inviting air to it that flows from start to finish.

Maria Kelly & Paul Noonan – the sum of the in-between

Taken from Maria Kelly’s upcoming Postcards In-Between project, Paul Noonan joins Kelly for an enrapturing duet re-imagining of ‘the sum of the in-between’.

Orla – Carry Myself

‘Carry Myself’ takes shape via a vivid melding of R&B and alt-pop sensibilities as Orla adds a layer of depthful harmony on top.

RÓGAN X ØMEGAA-OK

Rógan X Ømega deliver snarled, brooding tones on their tightly wrapped single ‘A-OK’, taken form their E.P. Let’s Try This Again Shall We?.

Really Good Time – Afternoon Tea

Really Good Time’s angular, jolted, overdrive tempered sound comes to the fore on the fuzzed-out new track ‘Really Good Time’.

Photo credit: Tobias Ortmann.

Wallis Bird – Aquarius

An intricate weaving of rolling indie and dreamlike overtones, Wallis Bird’s ‘Aquarius’ finds the songwriter traversing the ever-changing scope and shape of life itself.

Photo credit Bekah Molony
Photo credit Bekah Molony

Celaviedmai – People Issues

Closing out Celaviedmai’s stylistically striking Both Sides of the Story E.P, ‘People Issues’ takes no-prisoners in its tone, sound and meaning.

Photo Credit: Jose Galang

1000 Beasts feat. Arthur Valentine – Glass Magic

A melting pot of melody, texture and style, ‘Glass Magic’ exemplifies the same sonic thread that flows right through 1000 Beasts debut offering Naruda.

Photo Credit: Marc A. Shelly

Seba Safe – Oscars

Bathed in a sense of space and reverberation, Seba Safe’s ‘Oscars’ makes for a engrossing listen via softly tempered vocals, atmospherics foundations and subtle songwriting.

