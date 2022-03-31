News Playlists

The Month That Was… March 2022 – Playlist

TLMT’s monthly playlist of the best in Irish music these past four weeks

by Stephen White
Fontaines D.C. continue to build towards their third album Skinty Fia. (photo credit credit: Polocho)
April’s When It Comes To You was a breakthrough for the artist.
Thumper released their stand-out debut album Delusions of Grandeur. (photo credit: Roisin Murphy O’Sullivan)

March 2022 is in the books and out of sight, The Last Mixed Tape takes a look back on the past four weeks in new Irish music.

The vivid myriad of big Irish releases set for 2022 began in March. Thumper’s culmination of years of work with the brilliant debut album Delusions of Grandeur (review – here), and CMAT’s stand-out If My Wife New I’d Be Dead (review – here) delivers on the hype that has followed the artist’s early releases, both came to the fore this month and laid the foundations for the rest of 2022.

March also included a stack of single releases that will surely make their way into end of year best of lists, including Kynsy, Murli, Fya Fox, Skinner, Problem Patterns, April, Melts, and many more.

Follow TLMT's Irish Mixed-Tape Spotify Playlist

Spotify
