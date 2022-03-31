Body & Soul 2022 line-up announcement

The first wave of artists set to perform as part of the Body & Soul 2022 line-up this summer has been revealed with a plethora of exciting artists set for the annual music festival including Roisin Murphy, Mogwai, Sampa The Great, Yves Tumor, CMAT, Pillow Queens, Fears, Sinead O’Brien, the Altered Hours, Remi Wolf and many more. See the full list of Body & Soul 2022 acts so far below.

Body & Soul 2022 takes place from 17-19 June 2022 at Ballinlough Castle Estate, Clonmellon, Co. Westmeath, Ireland. This year the festival has halved its numbers and doubled its curatorial commitment, with just 5,500 weekend tickets available for this strikingly smaller 3-day event.

Body & Soul 2022 Tickets & Information: www.bodyandsoul.ie

Tickets on sale: 9:00am, Tuesday 1 March

2022 Ticket Packages:

Early Bird presale: €200 + service charge

General Release: €250 + service charge

Installment plans, Camper van, bus tickets and boutique camping available via www.bodyandsoul.ie