News

Body & Soul 2022 line-up announcement

Body & Soul 2022 will see Roisin Murphy, Mogwai, CMAT & more play as part of its summer line-up.

by Stephen White
Comments 0

The first wave of artists set to perform as part of the Body & Soul 2022 line-up this summer has been revealed with a plethora of exciting artists set for the annual music festival including Roisin Murphy, Mogwai, Sampa The Great, Yves Tumor, CMAT, Pillow Queens, Fears, Sinead O’Brien, the Altered Hours, Remi Wolf and many more. See the full list of Body & Soul 2022 acts so far below.

Body & Soul 2022 takes place from 17-19 June 2022 at Ballinlough Castle Estate, Clonmellon, Co. Westmeath, Ireland. This year the festival has halved its numbers and doubled its curatorial commitment, with just 5,500 weekend tickets available for this strikingly smaller 3-day event. 

Body & Soul 2022 Tickets & Information: www.bodyandsoul.ie 

Tickets on sale: 9:00am, Tuesday 1 March 

2022 Ticket Packages:

Early Bird presale: €200 + service charge

General Release:  €250 + service charge 

Installment plans, Camper van, bus tickets and boutique camping available via www.bodyandsoul.ie

Advertisements

0 comments on “Body & Soul 2022 line-up announcement

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: