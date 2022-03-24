Emerge Music Festival 2022 line-up announced

Emerge Music Festival is a brand new annual two day multi-stage outdoor festival taking place for the first time this August 27th & 28th in Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast.

In its first year, Emerge Music Festival 2022 will include over 40 acts who will appear across three stages, over two days. Bespoke Sound & Lighting / AV installations will feature across all stages, with an emphasis on a first rate audience experience. See the full list of artists announced for this years festival below.

EMERGE Music Festival 2022 tickets goe on general sale on Tuesday 29th March at 9am from Ticketmaster.ie with day tickets, weekend tickets and weekend ticket deposit plans available.