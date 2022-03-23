Premiere | Stomptown Brass embark into new sonic territory with ‘Let Me Stay’

Photo credit: Ste Murray

Marking something of a sonic sea change for Stomptown Brass, ‘Let Me Stay’ finds the group coming out of their two year hiatus with a track that introduces inflections of electronic music into the bustling brass characteristics of their sound.

‘Let Me Stay’ melds a myriad of stylistic threads throughout its groove filled three and a half minute runtime. This blending of natural and electronic elements makes for a compelling return from Stomptown Brass as the band embark into new sonic territory.