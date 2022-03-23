News Listen

Premiere | Stomptown Brass embark into new sonic territory with ‘Let Me Stay’

Check out the Last Mixed Tape's exclusive premiere of the Stomptown Brass music video for 'Let Me Stay'

by Stephen White
Comments 0
Photo credit: Ste Murray

Marking something of a sonic sea change for Stomptown Brass, ‘Let Me Stay’ finds the group coming out of their two year hiatus with a track that introduces inflections of electronic music into the bustling brass characteristics of their sound.

‘Let Me Stay’ melds a myriad of stylistic threads throughout its groove filled three and a half minute runtime. This blending of natural and electronic elements makes for a compelling return from Stomptown Brass as the band embark into new sonic territory.

Advertisements

0 comments on “Premiere | Stomptown Brass embark into new sonic territory with ‘Let Me Stay’

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: