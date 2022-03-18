TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Melts, Thumper, The Clockworks, Sprints & more

Thumper – Topher Grace

The zenith of Thumper’s towering debut Delusions of Grandeur (TLMT Review) ’Topher Grace’ is set against a buzz-saw backdrop of angled fuzzed ridden guitars and punctuated beats, while lines like “I hate myself and want to live. I want to love. I want to give, I want to take and be taken care of” contrast lyrically whilst delivered with the same singular energy as the music.