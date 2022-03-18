The intricate, long-form, hypnotic pulse of Melts music comes to the fore on the sprawling ‘Waltzer’, a tracks rises, falls and spirals around the bands characteristic post-punk atmospherics.
Mob Wife – Cutting Teeth On Suburban Curbs
A growling and brooding undercurrent resides within the angular alt-rock of Mob Wife’s dynamically charged ’Cutting Teeth On Suburban Curbs’.
Cutting through like a buzzsaw of distortion, pounding beats and snarled vocals, Problem Patterns pointed punk track ‘YAW’ grabs the attention lyrically and sonically.
A. Smyth returns with the stylistically lush indie-folk of ’Long Night’, a track that surrounds Smyths subtle songwriting in a multilayered soundscape.
Columbia Mills – Heart of a Nation
‘Heart of a Nation’ strikes an imposing figure as Columbia Mills maximal indie sound buzzes and growls its way around the tracks’ icy core.
Taken from Sprints bone-shaking new E.P. A Modern Job, ’Delia Smith’ roars, rattles and tears apart as Sprints short sharp shock sound pushes at the edges.
‘Endgame’ finds the Clockworks winding their sure-footed indie sound around a wall of guitars, quick snap drums and building lyric themes.
The zenith of Thumper’s towering debut Delusions of Grandeur (TLMT Review) ’Topher Grace’ is set against a buzz-saw backdrop of angled fuzzed ridden guitars and punctuated beats, while lines like “I hate myself and want to live. I want to love. I want to give, I want to take and be taken care of” contrast lyrically whilst delivered with the same singular energy as the music.
Dee Fitz powerful central performance tales centre stage in the pensive pop track ’Lucky Lover’, making for a captivating offering from the artist.
0 comments on “TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Melts, Thumper, The Clockworks, Sprints & more”