TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Thumper, Kynsy, Pillow Queens, April & more

Set against a rattling, jolting backdrop, Kynsy’s ‘New Year’ takes melds an unsettling air sonically and lyrically into a striking single alive with indie-pop invention.
Our final glimpse of Delusions of Grandeur before its release on March 18th, ‘Fear Of Art’ finds Thumper honing their ragged noise-ridden sound into wider sonic aspects.
‘No Good Woman’ has a tender textural feel that highlights Pillow Queen ability to blend harmonic and melodic threads within their emotionally layered songwriting.
April continues to weave her thread of stylistically singular singles with ‘Pressure’. Resting upon contrasting dynamic and sonic beat, April melds melody with meaning.
The forever sonically lush Beauty Sleep make their return with the vivid sounds of ‘I Love It Here I Hate It’ finds the duo firmly on surefooted indie-gem territory.
An intricately woven indie-folk offering from J Smith, ‘Skipping Stones’ resonates upon a bedrock of intimate songwriting, performance and production.
Remixed by John Agnello, Naoise Roo’s ‘Whore’ (taken from Roo’s Lilith) rumbles and growls beneath the songwriters brooding, spiky delivery.
Woven from pensive soundscapes and expressionistic introspection, Stephen James Smith’s ‘I’ve Had Lovers’ makes for a compelling intro the artists upcoming See No Evil.
Set to a wave of electronic pops and clicks, the intricate pulse of Daithí’s ‘Familial’ moves beneath a texturally atmospheric foreground giving the track a real sense of depth.
