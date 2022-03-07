SoFFT Nights returns with 2022 line up announcement

SoFFT Nights festival will return this summer with a series of shows Dunderry Park, Co. Meath this June 4th & 5th.
Artists announced to play SoFFT Nights 2022 included Tolü Malay, Elaine Mai, May Kay, Sinéad White, Pastiche, Lisa O’Neill, Moxie, Kira, Séan Fitzgerald & Daragh Lynch. See daily breakdown below.
SoFFT Nights 2022 Line Up & Breakdown
Saturday 4th June music lineup includes:
TOLÜ MAKAY | ELAINE MAI WITH MAY KAY + SINEAD WHITE | PASTICHE
Sunday 5th June music line includes:
LISA O’NEILL | MOXIE | KILA | SÉAN FITZGERALD + DARAGH LYNCH (LANKUM)
Events Across the weekend
Astronomy Talks | Bat Walks | Shamanic journeying | Reggae yoga
Sound Baths | Active Imagination Workshops
Music For Young Children | Site-Specific Theatre
Early bird tickets are available at €35.00 plus booking fee per day until 21st March. Full price €45.00 plus booking fee per day
Saturday Tickets + Sunday Tickets
