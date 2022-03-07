News

SoFFT Nights returns with 2022 line up announcement

SoFFT Nights returns to Meath this summer with Tolü Malay, Lisa O’Neill & more

by Stephen White
Comments 0

SoFFT Nights festival will return this summer with a series of shows Dunderry Park, Co. Meath this June 4th & 5th.

Artists announced to play SoFFT Nights 2022 included Tolü Malay, Elaine Mai, May Kay, Sinéad White, Pastiche, Lisa O’Neill, Moxie, Kira, Séan Fitzgerald & Daragh Lynch. See daily breakdown below.

SoFFT Nights 2022 Line Up & Breakdown

Saturday 4th June music lineup includes:

TOLÜ MAKAY | ELAINE MAI WITH MAY KAY + SINEAD WHITE | PASTICHE

Sunday 5th June music line includes:

LISA O’NEILL | MOXIE | KILA | SÉAN FITZGERALD + DARAGH LYNCH (LANKUM)

Events Across the weekend

Astronomy Talks | Bat Walks | Shamanic journeying | Reggae yoga

Sound Baths | Active Imagination Workshops

Music For Young Children | Site-Specific Theatre

Early bird tickets are available at €35.00 plus booking fee per day until 21st March. Full price €45.00 plus booking fee per day

Saturday Tickets + Sunday Tickets

Weekend Tickets available

