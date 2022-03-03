News

For Those I Love wins RTÉ Choice Prize Album of the Year 2021

For Those I Love wins the RTÉ Choice Prize Album of the Year 2021 at Vicar Street

by Stephen White
For Those I Love was announced as the winner of the RTÉ Choice Prize Album of the Year 2021 for his stunning self-titled record at a ceremony in Dublin’s Vicar Street venue tonight.

For Those I Love received a cheque for €10,000, a prize which has been provided by the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) and the Irish Recorded Music Association (IRMA), as well as a specially-commissioned award.

The event, hosted by Tracy Clifford, took place live in Vicar St and on RTÉ2FM with exclusive performances from eight of the nominated artists.

The RTÉ Choice Prize Album of the Year 2021 album shortlist:

Bicep – Isles (Ninja Tune)


Mick Flannery & Susan O’Neill – In the Game (Rosaleen Records / Rosa Productions)


For Those I Love – For Those I Love (September Recordings) – Winner


Orla Gartland – Woman on the Internet (New Friends Music)


HousePlants – Dry Goods (Bone China Records)


Kojaque – Town’s Dead (Soft Boy Records)


Elaine Mai – Home (Elaine Mai)


Saint Sister – Where I Should End (Saint Sister)


Soda Blonde – Small Talk (Velveteen Records)


Villagers – Fever Dreams (Domino)

For more information on the RTÉ Choice Prize visit choicemusicprize.ie

