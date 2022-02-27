News Playlists

The Month That Was… February 2022 – Playlist

TLMT’s monthly playlist of the best in Irish music these past four weeks

by Stephen White
New Dad unveiled the shuddering ‘Still’ from the upcoming Heart Under
Aonair continued his run of epic-pop bangers with ‘Millennial Bug’
Sinéad O’Brien’s incendiary ‘Holy Country’ was one the most striking tracks this month.

With February 2022 in the books and out of sight, The Last Mixed Tape takes a look back on the past four weeks in new Irish music.

2022 continues its slow-build to an explosion of hotly anticipated new albums, with New Dad, CMAT, Fontaines D.C, Melts, Pillow Queens and Sinéad O’Brien all providing us with further glimpses of their forthcoming offerings with diverse sounds, styles and songwriting all on display. While Deaf Joe and ASIWYFA placed their cards on the table with two stellar albums of their own.

The month also included a myriad of single release that will surely make their way into end of year best of lists, including Paddy Hanna, Sive, April, Sophie Doyle Ryder, Aonair, Scattered Ashes, Bobbi Arlo and many more.

