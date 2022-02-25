News

Artists Against Homelessness gig curated by Kojaque to take place at the 3Olympia Theatre

Kojaque will perform and curate this Aprils' Artist Against Homelessness event.

by Stephen White
Kojaque is set to perform and curate a night of live music at the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin as part of Artists Against Homelessness in aid of Focus Ireland.

Taking place on Sunday, April 17th, the show will also include performances from Damien Dempsey, Shiv, EFÉ, Curtisy, Ahmed, With Love & Negro Impacto.

Speaking about the issue of homelessness and housing in Ireland, Kojaque states ‘The issue of homelessness in Ireland is one that simply shouldn’t exist and can be prevented with the right intervention from government. However, it’s not
something that I have felt is in the interest of our government, which is why charities like Focus Ireland and events such as this one are so important. They offer hope to those most in need of it.’

Tickets for Artists Against Homelessness at the 3Olympia Theatre on Sunday, April 17th are now on sale priced at €30.00 (phone and online bookings are subject to service charge) from ticketmaster.ie. For more information on Focus Ireland visit focusireland.ie.

