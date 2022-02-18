TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Sinéad O’Brien, Fontaines D.C, Big Love & more

Taken from her forthcoming debut album Time Bend and Break The Bower, ‘Holy Country’ is a captivatingly angular collage of buzzing, thumping and crashing sounds beneath Sinéad O’Brien abstracting lyrical thread.
The threaded tension of Fontaines D.C’s gothic indie offering ‘I Love You’, further opens the scope on the group much-anticipated third album Skinty Fia.
1000 Beasts – Naruda (Fall In Your Arms Again)
1000 Beasts weaves his deeply set electronic milieu with the warping, vibrant soundscapes of ‘Naruda (Fall In Your Arms Again)’. The single also serves as the title from the producers’ debut album.
Christian Cohle – Spinning Heart
The widescreen, atmospheric sprawl of Christian Cohle’s ‘Spinning Heart’ takes shape via a textured layer of rising and falling synths, and Cohle’s engrossing vocal.
Dirty Dreamer unveil the far-reaching atmospherically edged ‘Piano 39’, a track that washes over the listener with an array of spellbinding sounds.
Paddy Hanna – New York Sidewalk
Paddy Hanna’s ‘New York Sidewalk’ finds the acclaimed songwriting delving into a glistening retro-pop sound as his crooning vocal rest softly above.
A vivid burst of indie-rock melody comes out of the speakers with Modernlove’s propellant new single ‘Follow You’.
Big Love – I Hope You Sleep Tonight
‘I Hope You Sleep Tonight’ finds Big Love crafting a serene, subtle canvas of sound to portray the delicate setting of their songwriting.
The gritty edges of ‘Railroad King’ twist and turn in an array of guitar as Junk Drawer weave their way around a jangle indie gem.
‘Mexico’ is a tangled web of slow-burn psych inflections wrapped around Chasing Felix’s melded indie sound.
