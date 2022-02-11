TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Pillow Queens, Junior Brother, NewDad, Melts, Sophie Doyle Ryder & more

Junior Brother – No Country For Young Men
From its contorted trad backdrop and taut vocals, Junior Brother’s ‘No Country For Young Men’ finds the songwriter conveying the societal anxiety of our times via his distinctive storyteller meter.
The title-track from NewDad’s stunning new E.P, ‘Banshee’ moves with the same dreamlike glisten edged with malaise that permeates throughout the group’s captivating music.
Pillow Queens – Hearts & Minds
Our second glimpse into Pillow Queens’ Leave The Light On, ‘Hearts & Minds’ melds the bands emotively driven songwriting within the widening scope of their sound found within these two pre-album release offerings.
Old Sea Legs – These Old Bones
An abstraction of the folk genre, Old Sea Legs’ ‘These Old Bones’ pounds and growls its way from start to finish with a palpable snarl.
Ominous in its buzzing, pulsating beat, Melts insistent propellant sound comes to the fore on ‘Outlier’, taken from the bands’ forthcoming debut Maelstrom.
Sophie Doyle Ryder – Don’t Want No Boyfriend
Sophie Doyle Ryder makes her return with the highly-stylized pop of ‘Don’t Want No Boyfriend’, a song alive with vivid beats and layers of harmony.
The handcrafted, intimate mileu of Sive’s ‘Beira’ comes in waves, as the finely tempered songwriting that lies at its heart is rests within a subtle production.
Full throttle indie from Shocks, the rock ‘n’ roll edged ‘Nothing To Lose’ explodes from the speakers from beginning to end without ever relenting.
Contrasted texturally, the slick sound of Iva Ray’s ‘Common’ moves from vibrant beat to smooth vocal with ease, resulting in an over sound that is precise in its mood and tone.
Cat Dowling – All That I Can Do
A rumbling and tumbling offering from Cat Dowling, ‘All That I Can Do’ pushes and pulls through widescreen indie and intricate sounds.
A gently set alt-pop ballad from Sinéad Whyte, ‘If Only’ rests upon a powerfully emotive vocal performance from Whyte who captivates with each melody and word.
Joseph James feat. Sinéad Furlong – Whatever Happens
A lush and pulsating slice of dance-pop, Joseph James and Sinéad Furlong combine on the multi-layered dancefloor filler ‘Whatever Happens’.
0 comments on “TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Pillow Queens, Junior Brother, NewDad, Melts, Sophie Doyle Ryder & more”