Fleet Foxes announced for Dublin show at National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks

Fleet Foxes are the second act to be announced as part of Singular Artists’ Wider Than Pictures series at National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks in Dublin this summer.

The acclaimed folk band will return to Ireland to play the outdoor venue on Sunday, August 28th. This show will mark the first time the full band will perform songs from its critically acclaimed fourth studio album Shore, released on Anti- in 2020 and currently nominated for the 64th GRAMMY Awards in the category of Best Alternative Music Album. This is the second nomination for the band, whose sophomore release Helplessness Blues was nominated for Best Folk Album in 2012.

Tickets for to see Fleet Foxes live at the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks in Dublin go on sale on Friday 18 February at 10 am from www.ticketmaster.ie or www.singularartists.ie.