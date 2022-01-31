Longitude 2022 line-up | First wave of acts announced

Longitude 2022 will take place this summer from July 1st to 3rd at Marlay Park in Dublin. The annual music festival has just announced the first wave of artists set to perform at the summertime event. See full list of acts below.

Longitude 2022

Friday July 1st: Dave & Doja Cat

Saturday July 2nd: Tyler, The Creator & Megan Thee Stallion

Sunday July 3rd: A$AP Rocky & The Kid Laroi

Across the weekend…

Polo G

D-Block Europe

Jack Harlow

Baby Keem

Aitch

Central Cee

Ski Mask The Slump God

M Huncho

Digga D

ArrDee

Pa Salieu

CKay

Denise Chaila

Offica

Knucks

Enny

Ivorian Doll

Sello

And many more to be announced…

TICKET INFORMATION

Weekend Tickets €239.50 / Day Tickets €99.50

All ticket prices are inclusive of booking fee

Subject to licence

Tickets available from Ticketmaster outlets nationwide and online at www.ticketmaster.ie

Tickets on sale this Friday, February 4th at 9am.

Three customers can get their hands on Longitude tickets before anyone else, presale tickets go on sale at www.three.ie/3plus on February 2nd at 9am, 48 hours before general release.