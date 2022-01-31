Longitude 2022 will take place this summer from July 1st to 3rd at Marlay Park in Dublin. The annual music festival has just announced the first wave of artists set to perform at the summertime event. See full list of acts below.
Longitude 2022
Friday July 1st: Dave & Doja Cat
Saturday July 2nd: Tyler, The Creator & Megan Thee Stallion
Sunday July 3rd: A$AP Rocky & The Kid Laroi
Across the weekend…
Polo G
D-Block Europe
Jack Harlow
Baby Keem
Aitch
Central Cee
Ski Mask The Slump God
M Huncho
Digga D
ArrDee
Pa Salieu
CKay
Denise Chaila
Offica
Knucks
Enny
Ivorian Doll
Sello
And many more to be announced…
TICKET INFORMATION
Weekend Tickets €239.50 / Day Tickets €99.50
All ticket prices are inclusive of booking fee
Subject to licence
Tickets available from Ticketmaster outlets nationwide and online at www.ticketmaster.ie
Tickets on sale this Friday, February 4th at 9am.
Three customers can get their hands on Longitude tickets before anyone else, presale tickets go on sale at www.three.ie/3plus on February 2nd at 9am, 48 hours before general release.
0 comments on “Longitude 2022 line-up | First wave of acts announced”