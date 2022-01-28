TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by Soak, Thumper, Lucy Blue, Wallis Bird & more

The buzzsaw, fuzz-ridden edges of Thumper’s ‘Overbite’ comes as incendiary glimpse into the band’s forthcoming debut LP Delusions of Grandeur (out March 18th).
Soak returns with the gritty haze of ‘last july’, taken from the upcoming album If I Never Know You Like This Again the song adds an extra layer of angular texture to the songwriters’ sound.
The glistening pop milieu of ‘Haliee’ finds Lydia Ford opening the scope of her music with a lush production that matches the emotional verve of the songwriting.
With ‘Irish To My Bones’ Rowan announce their debut record Does It Make You Happy? via a rattling bang and clatter of pin-point indie.
Bursting forth with a buzzing backdrop and fury-filled vocal, Wallis Bird’s latest offering ‘What’s Wrong With Changing?’ is alive with sound, feeling and meaning.
The closing track from Lucy Blue’s stellar E.P. Suburban Hollywood, ‘Quiz Show’ plays out across a gently set alt-pop soundscape brought to the fore by Blue’s engrossing vocal timbre.
Texturally deep, the engulfing sound of Wynona Bleach’s ‘Moonsoake’ comes from a contrasting dynamic and sonic backbone that contorts the band’s harmony-driven dream-pop songwriting.
Awash with layered sounds, My Tribe Your Tribe’s ‘I Stay Quiet’ wraps itself around an intertwining bedrock of floating synths and augmented vocals.
A song contrasted by serenity and rhythm, Caz9’s texturally layered single ‘Waiting On You’ creates a strong sonic foundation for the artist’s breathless vocal.
‘The Heretic’ is an atmospherically tempered offering from NIYL that casts itself across a intricately building alt-pop ballad foundation.
